Norman Johnson, age 74, of Rice Lake and formerly of Cameron, WI died Sunday, March 7th, 2021 at his home. On December 31st, 1946, Hallie and Elizabeth (Jerry) Johnson wanted to celebrate New Year’s Eve in a special way, and they did. Into their family of three wide-eyed daughters came a beautiful baby boy, Norman Hallie, born in Rice Lake, WI. He grew up to be a wonderful son. Norm graduated from Cameron High School. Shortly after graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served in Vietnam. After a four year tour, he returned to Cameron and did masonry work. He later worked for Koser Silos, Ebner Box Factory, bartended at several local bars and ultimately retired from Smithco West in Cameron. Norm liked hunting and fishing, going camping, playing cards with the guys and was on the Town Pump Bowling Team. He was a good friend to many. In 1978, Norm was married to Vera Burdick and to them one son was born, Jeremiah. He was also a great step-dad to Todd, Troy and Dee Dee Stowell. Norm and Vera divorced in the late 90’s. On June 11th, 2004 Norm was married to Kathleen Schwalbe at Cameron and they enjoyed their years together until her death in 2018.
Norm was preceded in death by his parents, second wife, sisters, Darlene Dietrich, Anna Holmstrom and Bev Wenzel, brother, Larry Johnson and brother-in-law, Bob Wenzel. He is survived by his sons, Jeremiah (Nycole) Johnson, Todd (Lisa) and Troy (Audrey) Stowell; daughter, Dee Dee (Andy) Gast; grandchildren, Amanda (Matt) Sandford, Nathan (Miranda), Zach (Emily), Zandy (Markel) and Ariana Stowell, Taylor and Tyler (Jessica) Gast, McKenzie and Kayne Johnson, great grandchildren; Finn and Jack Sandford, Harper and Graydon Stowell, Cora Stowell, Aspen Gast and Naomi Rose Stowell; sisters; Carol (Lars) Wenzel and Barb (Bill) Rust; brothers, Randy and Dave Johnson; brother-in-law, Delmar Holmstrom; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. We love you and will miss you greatly, you are in our hearts forever.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 12th, at the Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home in Cameron with Rev. Guy Redfield officiating and interment following at Pine Grove Cemetery in Cameron with Military Honors accorded by Piper-Marsh American Legion Post #194 of Cameron. Visitation will be held from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday and 10:00-11:00 a.m. Friday, both at the funeral home. Arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron and Dallas.
