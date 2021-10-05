Norma Rousar, age 93, of Haugen, WI, died Friday, October 1, 2021.
She was born on April 12, 1928 in Rice Lake to Ladimer and Francis (Kratochvil) Musil and graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1946. Norma was married to Edward “Randy” Rousar on October 11, 1952 in Haugen, WI. Norma and Randy loved living on their dairy farm in Oak Grove Township.
She loved the land that she lived on, all the different animals and tending the flowers at the farm.
She is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Greg and Jane Rousar of Haugen, Jeff Rousar of Rice Lake and Bill and Roxanne Rousar of Rice Lake; two granddaughters, Kelly Rousar and Katie (Brian) Butzen; two great-grandsons, Sam and Owen; a sister, Katherine Anderson; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward “Randy” Rousar; her parents; a brother, Allen Musil.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 8, 2021 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Haugen, WI, Father Ed Anderson officiating, with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.