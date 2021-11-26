Nora King of Brooklyn Center, MN died peacefully in her sleep November 17, 2021 at the age of 82.
Nora was born in Rice Lake, WI and grew up on a dairy farm with her six siblings. She attended Stout College in Menomonie, WI. Nora married her husband Larry in 1960 and moved to Minneapolis, MN and raised three daughters in Brooklyn Center. Nora was a stay-at-home mom for many years. She later worked as a tax consultant at H&R Block. After the girls were older, she worked full-time at Edina Realty, then Fritz Candy Company and Padco Inc.
Once retired, Nora and Larry spent time volunteering at church, caring for their grandchildren and traveling with the Seasoned in Life group at their church. Nora and Larry were always together, holding hands.
Nora was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Metha; sisters, Nancy and Shirley; brothers, Dick and Jerry. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Larry; daughters, Betty (Jim) Prystal, Patty (Tom) Kasbohm and Judi (Keith) MacDonald; grandchildren, Lindsay (Cody) Bebensee, Carter (Ben) Gunderson, Julia Kasbohm and John Kasbohm; great-grandchildren, Coralynn and Milo Bebensee; sisters, Betty (Tom) Koenig and Ann (Jim) Shimon; long-time friend and sister-in-law, Arlene Hathaway; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Nora was an amazing and loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She always had a smile and a hug for everyone. All who knew Nora are blessed with countless loving memories. She was compassionate, loving, caring, supportive and encouraging, “the glue that held us together”. She will be missed and always alive in our hearts. As her dementia progressed, she often spoke of wanting to go back to the farm and see her mom and dad. We are certain they were there with open arms to greet her.
Nora’s celebration of life will be December 4th, 2021 at Lutheran Church of the Master, 1200 69th Avenue North in Brooklyn Center. Visitation begins at 10:00 a.m., service at 11:00 a.m. followed by lunch at the church. Interment will be in Rice Lake, WI at Cedar Lake Cemetery at a future date.
Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Cremation Society of Minnesota
