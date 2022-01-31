Neil Tollander, born April 14, 1933, in Trade Lake, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2022, surrounded by family. Neil was the youngest of four children born to Ruth Runberg Tollander and Edwin Tollander.
Neil graduated from Luck High School and served honorably in the United States Army from April 1953 – March 1955. He attended the University of Omaha-Nebraska and transferred to River Falls and married Suzanne Elizabeth Gayner. The couple lived on campus in married student housing for two years until Neil graduated and was employed with the Social Security Administration, starting his career stationed in Chicago.
Neil worked for the Social Security Administration from 1961 until his retirement in 1993. During his career he was stationed in various positions in Indiana, Southern Illinois and Chicago, and then opened the Social Security Office in Rice Lake in 1973. He was actively involved in his church, Friends of the Library, boys youth softball and basketball leagues, a city commission and the Rice Lake Curling Club. He moved to Long Lake and after retirement he began his second career as a greenskeeper at Butternut Hills Golf Course from 1993 through 2019. He loved musky fishing with his family in Canada and deer and grouse hunting locally.
Neil is survived by his wife, Suzanne; two sons, Mark (Julie) Tollander and Bradley (Laura) Tollander; as well as his four treasured grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents as well as his siblings Charles Tollander, Dale Tollander; and a sister, Marie Marshall.
A family only service and internment will be held at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, Wisconsin. A celebration of Neil’s life is being planned at Butternut Hills Golf Course in early summer. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to his favorite charity, the Salvation Army, in memory of Neil Tollander. That address is Salvation Army of Barron County, P.O. Box 8, Rice Lake, Wisconsin 54868.
