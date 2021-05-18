Nathaniel S. Bull, age 24, of Barron, WI died Saturday, May 8th, 2021 in the Town of Stanley, rural Cameron, WI. He was born March 5th, 1997 to Christopher Bull and Lynn Frisinger at Rice Lake and was raised and attended school at Barron. Nate was a loving uncle and a genuine person who was always true to his friends. He was always down for anything and willing to help out at any time. He loved playing video games, had a wonderful sense of humor and was a joy to be around.
Nate was preceded in death by his grandmother: Patricia Frisinger. He is survived by his mother: Lynn (Zachary) Hancock of Barron, sisters: Alyssa Bull of Almena and Chloe Hancock of Barron, grandparents: Jack Frisinger of Birchwood and Roger and Pat Hancock of Rice Lake, nephews: Ashtin and Jeremiah Bronstad, honorary brothers; Austin Workman and Zak Wild, as well as many aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service was held at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 14th at the Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home in Cameron. Visitation was held from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron and Dallas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.