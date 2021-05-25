Nathanial Davis, 38, of Rice Lake died, May 21, 2021 at his home. He was born May 4, 1983 in Rice Lake, WI to Randy and Sharyl (Thorson) Davis. Nate grew up in Rice Lake and graduated from Rice Lake High School in 2002. During his youth, he spent countless hours trapping with his grandpa, Gary. Nate developed a strong Christian faith that guided and informed his daily life. This and his strong love for family made Nate a wonderful friend, son, father, and grandson. In 2009, Nate purchased the Holmstrom-Miller century-old farm, on which he and Tami had recently begun the adventure of hobby farming, including honey bees and chickens.
He is survived by his daughter, Jasmine; loving friend, Tami Schwab; his father, Randy Davis of Rice Lake; paternal grandmother, Arlene Davis of Rice Lake; siblings, Eric, Stephanie, Crystal, Christopher, Alycia, Sharene; aunt, Linda Connors; maternal uncles, Terry Thorson, Robert Thorson, Michael Thorson, and Patrick Thorson; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Nate was preceded in death by his mother, Sharyl Thorson; paternal grandfather, Gary; maternal grandparents, Terry and Emma Thorson; uncles, Kenneth, Gary, Greg, Mike, Tim, Rick; his aunt, Marcy.
Visitation was Monday at the Skinner Funeral Home in Rice Lake and for 1 hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church. Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Rice Lake Assembly of God with Rev. Alan Klasi officiating.
Burial was in Swede Cemetery, Rice Lake. Pallbearers were Mike Miller, Tyler Waite, Chad Waite, Steve Saldana, Logan Saldana, and Terry Miller.
