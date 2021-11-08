Nanette Rehling, of Janesville, passed away on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, WI, at the age of 74, due to complications of her lifelong condition. Leon and Geraldine Gesicki brought Nan into this world on Nov. 27, 1946, in Grand Forks, N.D. She was raised in Wausau and later Rice Lake, WI, where she graduated high school. She attended UW-River Falls for her undergraduate degree in teaching and received her master’s degree in special education from UW- Eau Claire. She spent most of her life in Janesville, where she taught individuals learning disabilities at both grade school and high school levels.
Nan loved her family, raising a daughter, Kristina (Muryl) Olson of Rice Lake, WI, from her first marriage with Ronald Knutson; and daughter, Angela Rehling, from her second marriage with Larry Rehling. She also felt blessed to have a stepson, Timothy (Barb) Rehling of Eleva, WI, giving granddaughter, Autumn (Jason) Rehling; great-granddaughter, Mira; and grandson, Ben Rehling; and a stepdaughter, Jody (Craig) O’Reilly of Pine River, MN, giving granddaughter, Lainey. She is also survived by her brother, Mike (Gloria) Gesicki and their children, James and Jeremy. Nan was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Larry and Ron; nephew, John Gesicki; and stepson, Timothy.
Nan shined in her role as a learning disabilities teacher. Her students would call her mom. She was their advocate, teacher, and guide. Students often sought her out years after graduating. Her influence as a teacher was inspiring. She was a wonderful mother, who supported her family during times of dreams and distress and taught the importance of having adventures. She was a very avid crafter and enjoyed dog shows, movies, and did we mention crafting? Her favorite times were those spent with friends and family, especially those with her brother, sister-in-law, and mother in Door County.
Please join us for a service at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave, Middleton at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
