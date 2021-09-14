Nancy Jergenson, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at the age of 77.
She was born on December 23, 1943 in Salem, Oregon; adopted at the age of 5 by George and Genelda Krueger of Eau Claire. She married Jerry Jergenson on November 25, 1967.
Nancy was a homemaker, worked at the Barron Bakery, Cray Research and DCA.
She was an amazing cook, gardener and crocheter; as well as being a great homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her loving husband, Jerry of 53 years; children, Mike (Anna) Jergenson, Billie Jo (Jeff) Church, Tammy (Tony) Polinski and Tom Jergenson; nine grandchildren, Carla, Aaron, Mike, Kayla, Jordan, Austin, Bryce, Jon and Ema; as well as four great-grandchildren; siblings David (Geneva) Krueger and Ellen Blihovde.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Bill Lien.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at Ebenezer Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron. Online condolences can be made at www.rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
