Nancy Ann Herbert, 87, of Haugen, passed away peacefully at her home on Bear Lake on September 13, 2021. She was born October 14, 1933 in Rockford, IL to Virgil and Helen Stephens. She was married in Loves Park, IL on March 25, 1961 to Franklin Herbert who preceded her in death on March 23, 2011.
Nancy enjoyed dancing, musicals, listening to Frank Sinatra, and walking the white sand beach during her yearly winter trips to the Gulf Coast. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, to whom she was and always will be an inspiration. Her bright light and kind spirit will continue to shine on in those who knew her.
She is survived by her children; Lori (Jeff) Granath of Machesney Park, IL, Michael Herbert of Madison, WI, Mark Herbert of Loves Park, IL; four grandchildren, Emily Granath, Paige (Cal) Ferry, Brett Granath and Anthony Herbert; three great-grandsons, Grant, Knox, and Archer; nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother Melvin Stephens.
Prayers of Committal were held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 20, 2021 at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Peter Muschinske of Bethany Lutheran Church, Rice Lake, officiating.
Visitation was from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the Skinner Funeral Home in Rice Lake.
