Nadyne Reiten, age 91, of Rice Lake, WI, died Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in Rice Lake.
She was born on August 3, 1929 in Rice Lake to Chester and Minnie (Blake) Evenson. Nadyne graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1947 and then attended vocational school. She worked for WITC in Rice Lake as a secretary/steno for 32 years. Nadyne was married to Robert Reiten on August 9, 1958 at Bethany Lutheran Church.
Nadyne was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church where she was active in the Hannah Mission Circle, Sons of Norway - Dover Lodge 5-353 and a past member of Rice Lake Twirlers Square Dancers. Nadyne enjoyed doing genealogical and historical research for her family and for many others.
She is survived by her two children, Dewayne and Patty Reiten of Birchwood and Diane and Bob Bazewicz of Rice Lake; three grandchildren, Melissa (Dustin) Dudley, Bryan (Kim) Reiten and Brittany (Jake) Misiewicz; seven grandchildren, Declan and Torryn Dudley; Jackson, Dayne, Raya Reiten; Brooklyn and Josie Misiewicz; sister-in-law, Marilyn Reiten; brother-in-law, Richard (Kathie) Reiten. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Reiten; parents, Chester and Minnie Evenson; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Dorothy Nemitz and Tom and Shirley Reed and David Reiten.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Rice Lake, Rev. Tamra Harder officiating, with interment in Nora Cemetery in Rice Lake. Visitation will be held from noon til 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the Church prior to the funeral service. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the Marshfield Medical Center Rice Lake Hospice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.