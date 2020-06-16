Morris F. Berg, age 93, of Barron passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Monroe Manor in Barron, peacefully and surrounded by his family.
He was born on November 21, 1926, on the family farm in the Town of Arland. He married Belle Rachut on June 19, 1954, and they remained on the family dairy farm until their later years. Morris was an active member at the First Baptist Church in Barron for over 60 years.
For the last several years, Morris has been a resident of Monroe Manor. He formed many friendships with staff and residents there and often remarked that he could not imagine a better place to live at his age.
Morris developed a passion for flower gardening when he retired from dairy farming. Many community members enjoyed the tours he would give of his beautiful flower beds on the farm, as well as the open houses Morris and Belle would host each summer.
In addition to his love of flower gardening, Morris enjoyed watching the Minnesota Twins, sharing conversations and laughter with most everyone he met, long rides in the countryside, and reading. He especially enjoyed studying history, and he and Belle visited many historical sites on their retirement travels. He had a gift for appreciating life and was a great role model for the rest of us on how to live a simple and happy life.
Morris is survived by sons, Bill (Marla) Berg of Emmetsburg, IA and Bruce (Michelle) Berg of Eau Claire; daughter, Jean (Jeff) Sarauer of Bloomer; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Alice Coaty of Rockford, IL, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Ethel Berg; wife, Belle Berg; brothers and sisters-in-law, Elmer (Lilah) Berg and Roy (Thelma) Berg; brother-in-law, Dick Coaty; and twin infant brothers.
Funeral services for Morris Berg will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Barron with Pastor Floyd Lunde officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Please practice social distancing. Burial will be at the Wayside Cemetery in Barron.
Arrangements are being handled by Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron. Online condolences can be made at www.rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
