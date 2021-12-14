Monica Lammle, 60, of Aberdeen, SD went to her Heavenly home on Monday, November 29, 2021. She passed peacefully at home, surrounded by family.
Monica was born in Aberdeen on August 14, 1961 to Sonja (Werner) and Earl Lammle. She was a faithful servant of the Lord and centered her life around her family. She loved making memories and spending quality time with everyone.
Monica was also very dedicated to her work at HKG and enjoyed helping others. Her job was another sense of purpose that she took great pride in. She considered her co-workers her family.
Monica is survived by her parents, Earl and Sonja Lammle; her daughter, Brittany and son-in-law, Joshua Roupe; four children, Oakley Grace, Kellar Gray, Leighton Brooks and Jovie Kay; her son, Brandon and daughter-in-law Kristen Schlepp; three children, Hadley Quinn, Nolan Ray and Evan Robert; her sister, Nicole and brother-in-law, John Ellingson; niece, Taylor Schreiber and husband, Michael; niece, Logan Heilman, husband, Ryan; and family; niece, Peyton Ellingson and nephew, Landon Ellingson; her brother, Craig and sister-in-law Marnie Lammle, nephew, Tyler Hollinsworth, wife Kylee and family, nephew, Troy Hollinsworth and niece, Brooke Lammle; her Aunt Debbie West, husband, Wayne and family.
A celebration of life service was held on Monday, December 13th, at 7:00 p.m. at Spitzer-Miller Funeral Home, with Pastor Chris Anderson officiating.
Visitors were welcome between 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home, located at 1111 S Main St. Aberdeen, SD 57401.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials. A memorial in her honor will be set up soon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.