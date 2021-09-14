Mona Linder, age 94 passed away peacefully at Dove Healthcare in Rice Lake WI on September 10, 2021. Mona was born June 16, 1927 in Barron County to Tom and Rose Early. She graduated from Barron High School in 1944. Her siblings were Dale Early and Alice Prytz Reddig.
Mona spent her life farming and raising her children. She retired from Minnesota Mining in Cumberland after 31 years. She was a talented artist and crafter and an excellent seamstress.
When her children were young she created a full sized baby elephant in the snow which they enjoyed riding all winter. She took her children on many nature walks in the woods.
She was preceeded in death by her husband of 49 years Charles (Dick) Linder, children
Richard (Rick) Linder, Bradley (Brad) Linder, Diane Linder Berg Hakes and baby Allen; and most recently her nephew Larry Prytz. She is survived by daughter’s Judith McGarrity and Beverly Abrolat. Daughters-in-law Mary Linder and Laurie Linder; grandchildren: Carrie Linder Cablic, Jennifer and Jason Abrolat, Keith, Jack and Jeff Linder, Jarrod and Jon Berg; great grandchildren Sam Cablic, Brecken and Micha Wright, Kayla Abrolat, Kaitlin and Justine Berg. She was much loved and will be greatly missed by many nieces and nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers she would appreciate donations to the Marshfield Medical Center Hospice or St Judes Childrens Hospital.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Skinner Funeral Home in Cumberland. Visitation for family and friends will begin at 3:00 p.m. Service at 4:00 p.m. followed by a graveside visit to Lakeside Cemetery.
