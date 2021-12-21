Mildred Bjugstad, age 88, of Rice Lake, left this world peacefully to meet her Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, December 13, 2021, at Woodstone Memory Care in Rice Lake.
Millie was born at home in rural Rice Lake on a very snowy Valentine’s Day, February 14, 1933, to Einar and Lydia Roen. Millie graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1950. After graduation she worked at the Rice Lake Grocery Company for several years.
Millie married Luddy Bjugstad on May 31, 1958. In all they did, they worked together, whether farming, singing duets or raising their children. Her home was a place where all were welcomed with coffee, baking and wonderful meals where many guests became family.
She is survived by her children, Philip (Patty) Bjugstad of Bartlesville, OK, Marcia (Leland) Sheneberger of Long Prairie, MN, and Darren (Shelley) Bjugstad of Barron; grandchildren, Keturah (Daniel) Lucas, Cameron Bjugstad, Nathan (Heather) Sheneberger, Joel Sheneberger, Barton (Elizabeth) Bjugstad, Kimberly (Michael) Schieffer, Katie Bjugstad; step-grandchild, Nichole (Jesse); four great-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Olive (Robert) Weber and Ruth Shutter. She is also survived by several special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; two brothers, Edward and Arnold; and a sister, Lillian.
Funeral services for Millie Bjugstad will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Maranatha Evangelical Free Church in Rice Lake with Pastor Cody Kargus officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday morning. Burial will be at First Lutheran Cemetery in the Town of Barron.
The service will be live streamed thru Maranatha Evangelical Free Church.
Arrangements are being handled by Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron. Online condolences can be made at www.rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.