Michael Wood, age 66, of Haugen, WI, died Monday, February 22, 2021 at his home.
He was born April 15, 1954 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Michael lived in California for many years and was a landscaper. After moving to Wisconsin he worked for Kwik Trip and Parker Hannifin. Michael had a bright personality and made friends with everyone he met. He was passionate about collecting toys, feeding wildlife, and gardening. He loved everyone he met and loved children and animals. He was a child at heart and enjoyed laughing and joking with his grandchildren, and his joyful laugh will be deeply missed.
Michael is survived by his best friend and significant other, Carmen Whittington of Haugen, WI and her family, Lorrie (Steve) Parkman of Rice Lake and their children, Cole Parkman, Channing Parkman, Conlan Parkman, and Brittany (Eric) Marone and great grandchildren, Ava and Elias Marone; as well as daughter, Jenny (Gino) Diaz and their children, Savannah, Austin, and Zachary; brothers, Bob and Don Wood; nephews and nieces.
He will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends. We will always remember Michael’s favorite toast to his soulmate Carmen, “To bunny rabbits in the rain, One day at a time, To you, To me, To us. I love you.”
Private family services will be held. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.
