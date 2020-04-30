On Saturday, April 25, 2020, Michael Mizer, loving husband, father, grandfather, son and brother passed away at the age of 61.
He was born October 19, 1958 in Elgin, IL to Bud and Mary Jo (Tortorice) Mizer. He was a graduate of Barron High School. On November 27, 1976, he married his high school sweetheart, JoAnn Ciochon. They raised two children, Anthony and Alicia.
Mike grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and moved up to Barron his sophomore year of high school to farm with his parents. After getting married to the love of his life, he started hauling milk for his parents. Years later, he bought his own routes; hauling for himself. Later, Mike, his dad, Bud and brother, Steve, started Mizer Trucking.
Mike was a jack of all trades and always willing to help people between fixing anything with a motor, plowing snow and any other needs you had, he was there.
The beginning years of raising his family he enjoyed bowling, softball, camping at the family campsite. Mike had a passion for life. He enjoyed card club, golfing, fishing, boating, snowmobiling, riding motorcycle, watching his family grow through marriage and most recently, was the best grandpa to his three grandkids.
Mike will be remembered for many things, but he most definitely will be remembered for his laugh, being the leader of the pack, cut her loose, bad to the bone and always needing underwear at Christmas time.
Mike is survived by his wife of 43 years, JoAnn Mizer of Barron; son, Anthony (Katie) Mizer of Almena; daughter, Alicia (Isaiah) Halverson of Eau Claire; three grandchildren; parents, Bud & Mary Jo Mizer of Barron; brother, Steve (Connie) Mizer of Barron; sister, Kathy Sevals of Cameron; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by maternal and paternal grandparents; father-in-law, Thaddeus Ciochon; and a brother-in-law, Tom Sevals.
Private family services are being held. Burial will be at Wayside Cemetery in Barron.
Arrangements are being handled by Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron. Online condolences can be made at www.rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.