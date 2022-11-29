...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Michael "Mike" DiPasquale, 69 of Rice Lake, WI passed away peacefully on November 13th, 2022 after battling cancer for many years.
Mike was born in Racine, WI on September 22nd, 1953. He graduated from Washington Park High School in Racine and also attended University of Wisconsin Stevens Point and University of Wisconsin Kenosha Parkside. On May 4th, 1985 he married the love of his life Jacqueline "Jackie" McGuire. They had two girls together and he took in his stepdaughter as one of his own. They raised the kids in Milwaukee/Greenfield, WI area until 1998 when they decided to move to Rice Lake, WI. Mike had a beautiful family cabin in Minong, WI and he had always loved the northwoods. Back in the day, Mike's family also owned a resort and restaurant in Minong, WI called DiPasquale's Sleepy Eye where he bartended and made his "famous" pizzas. Mike had always had an interest in technology/computers and worked in the IT field. He worked at Qwest Communications in Minneapolis as a network supervisor and commuted from Rice Lake to Minneapolis daily for 5 years. He then got a job closer to home at Spooner Health System and was the IT Director for little over 10 years. Unfortunately in 2016, he was forced to retire due to his cancer. Mike began volunteering in the oncology department at Marshfield Clinic in Rice Lake. He found great comfort in talking and visiting with the cancer patients. The patients appreciated him as well. Most of all, Mike loved spending time with his family and would never miss an opportunity to do so. He loved family parties, going out to dinner and trying new places, getting ice cream at Dairy Queen and he loved the Packers. He also enjoyed deer hunting with his Dad and his brother back when he was able to. He liked staying up to date on current events and often would research new technology and treatments for cancer. Mike was a very kind person who always put his family first and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
