Michael Pisa, age 68, of Rice Lake, WI, died peacefully Sunday, January 16, 2022 in Barron, WI surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on April 23, 1953 in Rice Lake to John and Helen (Rothe) Pisa. Mike graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1971. He was married to Susan Greiner on October 7, 1972 in Rice Lake. Mike was a head mechanic at the Rice Lake Bus Garage for 32 years and part owner of Full Throttle in Rice Lake for the past 20 years.
Mike enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, being outdoors, working on his cars, playing pool, going 4-wheeling and snowmobiling. He loved going to Canada to go fishing, spending time at their cabin in Gordon, WI and at their home in Lake Havasu, AZ and going to Las Vegas to play blackjack.
Mike was a great husband, father, grandfather and the best teacher that anyone could ask for. He was a big teddy bear with a huge heart. Mike’s dog Daisy will truly miss her best friend.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Pisa; three children, Chris (Shannon) Pisa, Aaron Pisa (Nicky Repka) and Michelle (Tony) Martino; four grandchildren, Brenden, Dylan, Jack and Alex; many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by a baby daughter; his parents; three brothers, Dave, Jackie and Steve.
A celebration of his life will be held in the spring, with interment in St. Joseph Cemetery in Rice Lake. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is handling services for the family.
