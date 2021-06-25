Michael Wing, 70, of Birchwood, WI, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 17, 2021 in Rice Lake, WI.
He was born on July 26, 1950 in Sheboygan, WI to Lyle and Margaret (Clemens) Wing. Mike moved to Birchwood as a teenager and attended Birchwood High School and graduated in 1969. He married Bonnie Wing (Hayes) in 1970. After briefly living in Racine, WI, they settled in Birchwood. Mike spent a career in several skilled labor professions, including logging, diving, and factory positions. He retired from the workforce in 2009.
His passions included The Beatles, Minnesota Vikings Football, NASCAR, and the Science Fiction genre.
Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret; father, Lyle; and two siblings, Edward (Eddie) and Janet.
Mike is survived by his daughter, Valerie; son, Michael; two granddaughters, Summer and Evelynn; and a great-grandson, Julian Tobias Wolf.
To honor Mike’s wishes, there will be no funeral or visitation services.
Please share online condolences and photos at SunriseFuneralHomeandCemetery.com
