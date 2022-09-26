...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of central and east central Minnesota and
northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 4 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Michael George Meier was born on February 16, 1930 in Redwood Falls, Minnesota, to Christian parents Albert and Emma (Arndt) Meier. Due to the Great Depression, the family moved several times, including to Virginia, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and Wisconsin.
Following high school graduation in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, Mike was drafted into the army, serving two years in the Korean War. Following an honorable discharge, Mike enrolled in a business administration program at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and during this time he met Dianne Glaub; they subsequently married in 1955 and honeymooned through several western states, including Arizona where they trekked to the bottom of the Grand Canyon. In 1959, Mike earned a certificate in industrial management from the aforementioned institution, and shortly thereafter was hired by American Family Insurance Company as a casualty claims examiner, retiring after 35 years of employment.
