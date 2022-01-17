Melvin Kisting, age 71, of Rice Lake, WI, died Saturday, January 15, 2022 at his home.
He was born in Eau Claire, WI on June 14, 1950 to Robert and Esther (Ankley) Kisting. After graduating from High School he became a Police Officer, was the Chief of Police for Bruce and on Reserves for Barron County, WI. He sold insurance for Combine Insurance Company and also owned and operated Whited Grocery Store in Brill, WI.
Mel was very involved in the Brill Area Sportsmen's Club, Brill Community Club, the JC’s and Kiwanis. He enjoyed telling jokes, shooting trap, gardening, camping, 4-wheeling, ATVing and was the historian of Brill.
He is survived by his significant other, Mary Cunningham; two daughters, Joleen (Jeremy) Gowin and Jennifer Tackett; four grandchildren, Gavin Gowin, Brandi (Jie) He, Erin Tackett and Blake Tackett; two great-grandchildren, Kai He and Robert Monroe Belcher V; a sister, Darlene Androff. Preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Esther; a brother, Gerald; a brother-in-law, Ron Androff.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, Rev. Rodger Prois officiating, with interment in Long Lake Cemetery in Sarona. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the Funeral Service at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals. A celebration of his life will be held at Brill Area Sportmen’s Club from 12:30-4:00 p.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022.
The family requests that all wear face masks. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated.
