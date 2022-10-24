RANDALL, Melissa “Lissa” (Brackeen), 42, of Cameron was born January 30, 1980 and died October 17, 2022 in Rochester, Minnesota.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

