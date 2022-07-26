Melane Dawn Frisbie, 51, of Shell Lake died Saturday, July 23, 2022 at her home. She was born January 20, 1971 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Richard and Carolee "Cookie" (Howells) Cook.
Melane loved her family, but she especially loved her granddaughters! Whether she was watching them play ball or attending their practices - she just wanted to spend all the time she could with them. In addition, she loved going to concerts and attending the Spooner Rodeo each year.
She is survived by children, Josh Howells & Tyrell (Alyssa) Frisbie; grandchildren, Tessa, Stella and Aubree Frisbie; sister, Hannah Howells; father, Richard Cook; sister-in-law, Cindi Howells; nieces and nephews, Kenny and Kara Howells, Tasha Garcia and Richard Howells.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Carolee "Cookie" Cook and brother, Robert Howells.
Brief prayer service and sharing of memories will begin at 12 PM on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Skinner Funeral Home - Shell Lake with Luke Gronning officiating. Visitation will be from 10 AM - 12 PM. Burial will be in Shell Lake Cemetery. Pallbearers are Richard Cook, Josh Howells, Ty Frisbie, Kenny Howells, James Lillion and James Heilman III. Reception to follow at Klopps from 1-3.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to family.
Skinner Funeral Home of Shell Lake is serving the family.
