Maurice Meier, age 88, of Birchwood, passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner, WI. He was born on September 1, 1933 in Cumberland, WI, the son of Edwin and Olga (Just) Meier. He was united in marriage to Gail Marian Meier on December 6, 1958 in Rollingstone, MN.
Maurice graduated from Cumberland High School with the class of 1951. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. Maurice had a great 28-year career as a firefighter in the city of St. Paul, MN. He was a very handy guy who would never call a mechanic, but instead insisted on fixing everything himself. He was not afraid of tearing anything apart regardless of whether he could put it back together. He loved fishing, hunting, canoeing, boating and especially his Second Amendment rights and shooting his many guns he had collected.
He is survived by his children, Suzette Mauri Meier of Lubbock, TX, Shelly Mauri Meier of Milaca, MN, Duke-Joel Maurice (Karina) Meier of Prior Lake, MN and Samantha Mauri (Jon) Gore of Mondovi, WI; his grandchildren, Jonathan, Gunnard and Paxton Meier, Dawn Head, and Devon and Destiny Meier; his sisters, Vida Cordell and Ora Payne; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
In addition to his parents, Maurice is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Gail Marian Meier; his children, Stephanie Mauri Head and Daniel Gilbert Meier; and his siblings, Elvira Ostrum, Agatha Meier, Donald Meier and Thorlough “Thor” Meier.
He will be laid to rest with military honors at 12:00 noon on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery near Spooner, WI. A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, P.O. Box 22324, New York, NY 10087 or lls.org.
Please leave your condolences for the family online at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
