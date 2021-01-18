Matthew D. Norris
In loving memory of Matthew D. Norris (Matt) who passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 3, 2021 from complications of cancer. He was born on Febuary 2, 1953 at Aurora, Ill.
Matt grew up on the family farm in Sugar Grove, Ill. and graduated from Kaneland high school. After graduation he spent the next 20 years working in the carpentry and concrete business and took great pride in the quality of his work until retiring from that line of work.
Matt's next adventure moved him to northern Wisconsin to build and expand his lifelong partner's dog kennel until health issues forced him into permanent retirement.
Matt exceled in basketball, football and track in high school. In his adult life he enjoyed golf, cards, vacationing in Vegas, fishing in Canada and having a drink with friends.
Matt was preceded in death by his parents, Donald W. Norris, Marna (Edie) Norris and his brother-in-law, John Andrzjewski. He is survived by, Mary and Michael Davis, Janet Andrzjewski, Charles Norris and Sue Tudor, Shirley and Robert Pauer, Rebecca Beck and Terry Ryan, Timothy and Sue Norris, Kenneth and Doris Norris, Benjamin and Marybeth Norris, and his partner of 38 years, Betty Gray and stepson, Brad Stover and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial is planned in the spring.
