Matson Walker, age, 78, of Rice Lake, WI, died on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Mary's Campus in Rochester, MN after a long battle of heart disease and also was diagnosed with lung cancer in December 2019.
He was born on March 17, 1942 in Rice Lake to Benjamin and Theresa (Muehlenberg) Walker. Mat attended and graduated from the Rice Lake High School in 1960 and then attended UW LaCrosse for a year.
Mat was married to Sue Peterson on September 16, 1989 and have been married for over 30 years.
Mat was a mechanic all of his life. In 1962 he assembled engines for Master Engine Exchange in Rice Lake. He also worked at Automotive Rebuilders for many years as parts manager and shop foreman. He also was shop foreman for Rice Lake Implement (Allis Chalmers Dealer) and also worked in the shop of Dave Adams Automotive in Cameron, WI.
In March 1989 he was diagnosed with heart failure at the age of 47 years old which ended his working career.
He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan, enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time at the cabin with family and friends, cruising the lake on his pontoon, putzing in his garage and keeping his yard looking nice.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Walker; two sons and daughters-in-law, Chuck and Donna Walker & Jeff and Rose Walker; a daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Kevin Larson; four grandchildren, Desiree, Nathan, Nicole and Matson; two great grandchildren, McKenzie and Trey; and several nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Theresa Walker; a brother, Marty Walker; and three sisters, Ida Finnerty, Claire Secore and Benita Bender.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date due to the Coronavirus Pandemic restriction on public gatherings. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
