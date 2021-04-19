Mary Laemmrich (nee Pakosta) joined her heavenly family on April 15th, 2021 after 96 years.
Devoted mother of Bea (Bill) Evans, Jim (Elaine) Laemmrich, Greg Laemmrich and Aimee Good. Proud Grandmother of Nick (Megan) Evans and Julianna (Andy) Weden. Great Grandmother of Caleb, Madison, Naomi, Micah, and Lincoln. Mary leaves behind her loving brother Tony (Nancy) Pakosta and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her spouse A. John Laemmrich, (1986), her daughter Ann Marie, (1967) her parents Joseph and Beatrice Pakosta, her brothers Joe, Francis (Fr. Fabian), Gus, Al, Chuck, and Louie; and her sisters Teddy James (Agnes) and Lee Dudo (Lillian).
Born on a farm in Haugen, Wisconsin on February 20, 1925, Mary was the third of eleven children to Joseph and Beatrice Pakosta. She attended Sacred Heart Academy in Lisle, IL. Mary graduated from St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Milwaukee, WI and completed advance nursing studies to achieve her BS-Nursing at Alverno College in Milwaukee. Her career spanned working for several Milwaukee hospitals and nursing homes progressing from floor nurse to Instructor of Nurses to Director of Nursing. A nurse’s nurse, her patients care, comfort, well-being and safety always came first.
Her commitment to caring followed her into retirement as she assumed numerous volunteer responsibilities. She became a Lay-Minister at Blessed Sacrament Church ministering communion to homebound members. She was active with Hope House, an organization serving Milwaukee’s homeless community; and she cooked and served for those in need. (Being the mother she was, we humorously recall that Mary was removed from serving on the food line for not allowing a second dessert until patrons finished their entire meal.)
A forward thinking, progressive woman, she challenged the norms of her time in a quiet, gentle steadfast way. Equipped with a hard-scrabble farmer’s strong work ethic and determination, she advocated for women’s rights and equality. Mary believed in living a life with no boundaries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.