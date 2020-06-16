Mary Minerage, 61 of Rice Lake, WI died on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the Marshfield Medical Center Rice Lake surrounded by the ones that loved her.
She was born on March 12, 1959 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Larry and Eleanor (Morris) Miner. Bird was a Line Production Lead at McCain Foods in Rice Lake for many years.
Bird loved her dog Missy and enjoyed hunting and woodworking, being with family and friends, lived life to her fullest, loved to stay busy and always had a big smile on her face that will always be remembered.
She is survived by her significant other of 29 years, Gary Stenseth of Rice Lake; a daughter, Nicole (Benjamin) Kallberg of Rice Lake; a grandson, Joel Kallberg; her mother, Eleanor Miner of Rice Lake; stepchildren, Jess (Susie) Stenseth, Becky (Isiah) Potvin and Tasha Stenseth; step grandchildren, Zoe, Veda, Gavin, Gabriel, Lamont and Justin; two sisters, Jo Ann (Glenn) Hile of Shell Lake, WI and Patricia Miner of Shell Lake; two brothers, Larry (Mary Beth) Miner of Mankato, MN and Mike Miner of Conway, MO; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Larry Miner; brother, John Miner and a stepson, Krist Stenseth.
A celebration of her life will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Monday, 15, 2020 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated.
