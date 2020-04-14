Our mother, Mary Kuha, passed away on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was 89 years old.
Mary was a military wife, traveling the world, while raising her five children.
The memories of her will never fade.
She is preceded in death by her husband Allen Kuha, Sr. Mary is survived by her five children, Allen "Sonny" (JoAnne), Kurt (Gwen), Robert, Peggy Hans (Richard) and Carol Timmer (Myron). She has 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Our loss is Heaven's gain. We love and will miss you always.
Private graveside services will be held at the Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
