Mary Harris, age 81, of Mondovi, formerly of Barron, passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021 at Home Place in Mondovi.
She was born in Sisseton, SD, on June 22, 1939 to Robert G. and Margret I. (Berger) Farrington. Mary’s family later moved to Seattle, WA, where she graduated from Immaculate High School.
Mary met Charles A. Harris, a musician in the U.S. Navy, at a USO dance in Washington, and later married on April 14, 1960 in Idaho. They celebrated 61 years together and raised six children. After Charles’ retirement from the Navy in 1983, they moved from Alameda, CA to Rice Lake, WI and later moved to Barron, WI in the early 1990’s.
Mary loved painting pictures, singing and dancing, traveling and after moving to Barron, was a volunteer at Daybreak for many years until becoming a participant herself. After moving to Home Place of Mondovi, she impressed everyone so much with the songs she knew and her love and enthusiasm for singing, that a weekly “singing with Mary” was incorporated into their calendar.
Mary is survived by her husband, Charles Harris of Hilo, HI; children, Charles “CB” R. Harris of Portland, OR, Margaret (David) Mallia of San Lorenzo, CA, Hilda (Craig) Just of Cumberland, Anthony (Fronda) Harris of Hilo, HI, Patrick (Dorene) Harris of Klamath Falls, OR, and Kathryn (James) Dennis of Barron; 27 grandchildren and their spouses; 22 great-grandchildren; a sister, Patty Carlisle of WA; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Joanne Bedford; and brothers, Frank, Robert & William.
A Celebration of Life for Mary Harris will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron with Father Bala Policetty officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.
Arrangements are being handled by Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron. Online condolences can be made at www.rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
