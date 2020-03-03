Mary Jo Kratochvil, 98, of Rice Lake passed away peacefully in her home where she grew up surrounded by her loving caregivers. She was born October 28th, 1921 to Mary (Cherney) Kratochvil and Joseph Kratochvil.
She taught in the Rice Lake area school district for 47 years. She was a special reading teacher with Title One and was dearly devoted to children and their education. Mary would be found helping her parents on the farm during the summers, where she developed a great compassion and love for animals. She always made sure her pets as well as neighboring wildlife-her favorite of which were birds, that she loved to feed had a wonderful life. She loved flowers, music, singing, dancing, going for rides and enjoyed picnics with her close friends. She dearly loved decorating for the holidays, fall being her favorite season.
Through her many generous donations to local organizations, including the Ceska Opera House Mary and her brother, Joe, touched many hearts throughout the area. She was proceeded in death by her beloved parents; Mary and Joseph Kratochvil, and her brother Joe. With the support of neighbors and friends she was able to continue to live independently after the passing of her brother. She will be missed dearly by her close friends that she enjoyed reminiscing and sharing stories with.
In keeping with Mary's wishes she will be cremated and no services shall be held. Condolences may be left at www.skinnerfh.com
