Mary Subrt, age 67, of Birchwood, WI, died Monday, June 14, 2021 in Eau Claire, WI.
She was born on August 18, 1953 in Hayward, WI to Alex and Mary (Thibedeau) Widiker. Mary attended Birchwood High School and graduated in 1971. She met and married the love of her life Don Subrt on October 7, 1972 in Birchwood. After briefly living in Stoughton and Spooner, they purchased their forever home in Birchwood. Don and Mary’s country home encapsulated everything she held dear in life, including the tranquility of nature and the open space surrounding their home, which provided them with a simple happiness and a sense of peace.
Mary spent much of her working life in the service industry. She worked as a server at Tagalong Golf Course, the Hideaway, the Birch Lake Inn and Stout’s Island Lodge. Don and Mary were owner/operators of the Birch Lake Inn from 1988-1999. During these years she valued her customers, co-workers, and employees, many of which she considered to be close friends.
Mary had many life loves and hobbies. She had a deep appreciation for Mother Nature and all of “God’s creatures”. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, birding, feeding and watching deer, and gardening. Mary viewed her pets as members of the family. She had a lifelong passion for horses. She shared a special bond with them, often leaning on them for support. She enjoyed riding, showing, teaching them tricks, and spending hours caring for them.
Most important to her was her friends and family. She was a caring and nurturing wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her time spent with loved ones was a shining treasure that she held in a vault close to her heart. She would often say that these memories will be forever cherished and pressed together into the pages of her book of life.
She is survived by her husband, Don Subrt of Birchwood; a son and daughter-in-law, Phillip and Amy Subrt of Cumberland; two granddaughters, Maya and Kaylin; two sisters, Barb Jilek of Birchwood and Shirley Brunslik of Rice Lake; a brother, Al (Gloria) Widiker of Birchwood; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alex and Mary Widiker; a brother, Ed Widiker; three brothers-in-law, Tony Jilek, Dennis Brunslik and Wayne Subrt.
Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, John Brunclik officiating, with interment in Woodlawn Cemetery in Birchwood. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Sunday, June 27 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI. A celebration of her life will be held after the burial at the Bluegill Bar in Birchwood from 3:00-6:00 p.m.
This obituary was beautifully written by her son, Phillip for his wonderful mother.
