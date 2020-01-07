Marvis Maron, 94, passed away on January 1, 2020, in Duluth. She was born on August 16, 1925, to William and Elsie Beinhauer in Rockville, CT.
During her youth, hard times came when the family grocery store was lost in the Great Depression. Despite this, Marvis graduated from nursing school at Hartford Hospital during World War II. She worked as a Registered Nurse. In 1947, she married Russell Thornton Maron, a serviceman returning from combat duty in Italy. Together they raised two sons and ran a successful laundry business in Old Saybrook, CT.
In retirement they moved to Rice Lake, WI to be closer to Marvis’s sister and husband and to live a rural lifestyle. Marvis continued to live in their home for 20 years following the death of her husband in 1991, and to enjoy her lifelong desire for world travel. In 2011, Marvis suffered a debilitating stroke and resided in the Benedictine Health Center in Duluth, Minn.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her sister June Westerlund. She is survived by her sons, Russell Maron (spouse Marie Zhuikov) and Rick Maron (spouse Dorothy Willworth), and grandchildren Garrett and Maeve Maron.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Benedictine Health Center for their support and care through the years.
A private family service will take place in summer. Arrangements by the Cremation Society of Minnesota.
