Martin Luther Branham (Mart, Marty), of Chetek, WI passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023 at home surrounded by his loved ones and chosen family after a year of battling cancer. He was born on September 17, 1954, in Ashland KY to William and Elva Branham. Marty graduated from high school in Kentucky and served in the military for several years. He then worked as an IT consultant in many different places before landing in Wisconsin in 2000. Marty formed a special friendship with his coworker Vicky and quickly became part of her family, identifying her husband Bob as the brother he never had. In 2012, Marty met Linda and added a whole new group of people to his chosen family. Marty was an avid football fan and was proud to be one of the founding members of the Cameron Gridiron Club to support youth athletics. When Marty wasn’t working, he was fishing – nothing like a good day on the lake! Marty was always the life of the party; his big smile and laugh and corny jokes will be forever remembered by those who knew him. He was a humble and accepting man with deep generosity who welcomed everyone. Marty will never be forgotten. He is sorely missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him.
Marty was preceded in death by his father: William, his mother: Elva and his sister: Billie Jo. He is survived by his sweetheart: Linda Johnson, her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids who he claimed as his own, and the Bob and Vicky Bowerman family. Marty is also survived by his sister: Teresa Sword, many nieces and nephews, and so many close friends.
