...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Light snow and patchy freezing drizzle. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Tears fell on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, as Martin “Marty” Edward Jensen, of Barronett, WI, passed one day shy of his 63rd birthday, at Abbott Northwestern in Minneapolis, MN. Despite holding on for 18 days, his heart of gold was too damaged and further interventions were not successful.
Marty was born in Garden City, Michigan, to his parents Raymond Robert Jensen and Edith Mae Parrott on November 3, 1959. Marty was the youngest son of six children. His mother passed away on December 2, 1960. Marty and his siblings moved to California for two years, back to Michigan, and in July 1969 went to live with their grandmother Eva Jensen and Grandpa George in Timberland (Barronett), WI. In August 1971, Marty and two of his siblings came to live with Harold K. and Deloris M. Anderson of Cumberland, WI. This loving home was a haven for the Jensen children. These generous foster parents extended their love and compassion beyond the age of adulthood, having been immortalized as Ma and Pa, Grandma and Grandpa, and Great-Grandma and Great-Grandpa. Marty was a devoted son and even more so after Harold’s death in 2013. If you called on Deloris, Marty was either there, had just been there, or was on his way to see Ma.
