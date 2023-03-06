Marlys Marie (Broker) Swan

Marlys Marie (Broker) Swan, age 81, of Rice Lake, passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Our House Memory Care in Rice Lake.   

She was born on April 24, 1941, to Lester and Helen (Stowell) Broker in Cumberland.  Marlys grew up in Barron, and graduated from Barron Senior High in 1959.  On March 12, 1960, she married Lee Swan.  They had two children, Eric and Suzanne.

