Marlene Oslund, age 86, of Brooklyn Center, MN and Rice Lake, WI passed away April 24th. Marlene was the daughter of Carl and Lila (Hanson) Rogstad. She was a wonderful Wife and the best Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma and longtime second-grade teacher at Northport Elementary School in the Robbinsdale School District. She is survived by sons, Mike (Kim) and Greg; grandchildren, Brandon (Brandy), Nick (Natalie), Amber (Brad) and Brianna (Ron) and great-grandchildren, Anthony, Amaya, Oliver, Conway, Elia, Ezekiel, Elowyn, Bennett and Caramia.
Celebration of Life to be scheduled at a future date. For more information feel free to contact Mike Oslund at m.oslund@comcast.net
