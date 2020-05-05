Marlene O’Brien, age 78, of Birchwood, WI passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
Marlene was born on September 4, 1941 in Medford, WI to Edward and Anna (Steen) Leader. After graduating from High School she was married to Lester O’Brien on October 10, 1959 in Melrose Park, Illinois. Marlene was an executive assistant during her working career. She retired with her husband in 1994, in Phillips, WI. They moved to Montana and Minnesota during their retirement, and eventually settled in Birchwood, WI in 2003.
Marlene loved spending time with her family, often inviting family from other states (and countries) to stay with her, offering her peaceful Northwoods, fun loving hospitality. She also enjoyed filling her time with crocheting, quilting, needlepoint and sewing. She shared most all of what she made with her friends and family.
She is survived by three children, Michael (Carole) O’Brien, Shelly O’Brien (Richard) Pietrek and John (Dionne) O’Brien; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Verna Jochimson and Carol Henrichs; a brother, Edward Leader; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester O’Brien; her parents, Edward and Anna Leader; and one brother.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date in the Fall, due to the Coronavirus Pandemic restrictions on public gatherings. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI will be in charge of the arrangements.
