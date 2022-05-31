Mark W. Tredup, 71, of Cumberland, WI, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Mark was born on March 29, 1951 to Orrie and Jackie (Larson) Tredup.

