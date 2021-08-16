Mark Ferry, 59 passed away on July 26, 2021, after a battle with cancer.
Mark was born on July 26, 1962, to Duane and Maryann, (Demers) in Cudahy, WI. He met the love of his life, Caroline (Moen) and they were married in Rice Lake on November 7, 1981. Mark and Caroline welcomed two children, Brandon and Megan. They then were blessed with two grandchildren, Isabella and Brentston.
Mark was a talented engineer minded mechanic that worked for McCain foods for 25 years and prior Birchwood Manufacturing for 16 years. He was certified in a number of mechanical skills and showed great integrity, reliability and aptitude.
Mark is survived by wife, Caroline; son, Brandon (Maggie); daughter, Megan (Garret) Wynveen; grandchildren, Isabella and Brentston Wynveen; mother, Maryann Ferry; siblings, Barb (Mark) Sievers, Al Ferry, Brenda Ferry, Beth (Steve) Grocke, Bonnie Ferry. Moen in-laws, Virgil Jr., Rick, Jeff (Roxanne), Mary (Bruce) Gagner, Roy (Tim), Mike (Shelonda) and Jerry. Many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is proceeded in death by his father, Duane Ferry; his In-Laws, Virgil Sr. and Rose Moen; his grandparents, Forest and Lillian Ferry and Clarence and Bernice Demers.
We will miss his quick wit, sense of humor, laughter, personality and unending love!
Celebration of Life at the Loyal Order of Moose, 40 E. Newton St. in Rice Lake, WI on August 28, 2021, from Noon - 4:00 p.m.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services--Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To offer online condolences please visit, www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
