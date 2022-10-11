PRICE, Marjorie C., 78, of Cameron was born February 28, 1944 and died Friday, October 7, 2022 in Cameron.

Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Marjorie Price as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

