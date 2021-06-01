Marion Barnes, 83, of Eau Claire was released into the loving hands of Our Lord on May 22, 2021. Marion was born on September 6, 1937 in Rice Lake, WI to Fred and Viola (Richter) Wuethrich. She attended Rice Lake High School graduating in 1955. She married Charles Barnes of New Auburn in 1956 and moved to Eau Claire (divorced in 1988).
Marion devoted herself to raising her 5 children, while starting a custom drapery business in her home. She was a skilled seamstress. She had a passion for sewing. She made gowns for weddings and for the Miss Chippewa Valley Pageant, designing many of these. Marion went back to school after her children were grown. She attended CVTC and earned 2 associate degrees in Fashion Merchandising and Marketing. After graduation, she worked in retail woman's clothing stores. She retired early to travel with her parents. She loved to travel and see the wonderful sites of the United States, Canada and Mexico.
She was an extraordinary person, managing raising her children, starting a business, maintaining a large garden to feed her family. Anyone and everyone was welcome in her home whether it was for a visit, a meal, a short stay or sometimes a long stay.
Marion is survived by her 5 children: Joan (Johnson) Rehberg, Jean (Bob) Schultz, Jodi Miller, Jeff (Sheila) Barnes, and Jason (Amy) Barnes. Several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Fred (Fritz) Wuethrich, 3 son-in-laws; Eric Johnson, Mark Rehberg, and Mike Miller, 2 grandchildren; Sara (Schultz) Guinn and Kyle Johnson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2PM, Friday, June 4, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 2411 23rd Street, Rice Lake, with interment in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the Funeral Service at the Church. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.