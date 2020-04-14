Marilyn Stodola, age 90, of Shell Lake passed away on April 1, 2020. She was born on February 19, 1930, to John and Rachel (Moore) Kurshinsky in Menomonie. She married Victor Stodola on January 15, 1949, in Rice Lake. They were married for fifty one years.
Marilyn's family meant everything to her. In addition to her own immediate family and friends, she extended her loved and concern to neighborhood kids. She fed anyone who needed a meal. She particularly loved babies and toddlers and would take every opportunity to hold and fuss over those she met. She was almost overly generous giving to others even if it left her without. Marilyn loved the outdoors, taking long walks through the woods and spending time with her beloved flower gardens. She was well-known for her quick wit and quirky sense of humor. Marilyn loved fully; her heart claimed others, loving them like family.
Marilyn is survived by six daughters: Nan (Gary) Erickson of Shell Lake, Renee (David) Petree of Murfreesboro, TN, Rebecca (Steve) Collins of Lakeland, FL, Mary (David) Henderson of Zephyrhills, FL, Christy Stodola of Zephyrhills, FL and Lisa (Ed) Preast of Rockmart, GA; one son, Victor Stodola of Zephyrhills, FL; 23 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends
She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor; her son, Dean; her parents, John and Rachel Kurshinsky; and three brothers.
Due to the ongoing health crisis, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Skinner Funeral Home of Shell Lake is serving the family.
