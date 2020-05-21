Marilan Jean Chinnock, 85, of Rice Lake died, May 15, 2020 at her home. She was born December 30th, 1934 to Carl H. and Helen (Dahlgren) Olson at Lakeside Hospital in Rice Lake. She attended Lincoln grade school and graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1952. She went to the College of Medical Technology in Minneapolis, graduating as a lab and x-ray tech. She worked first in North Dakota and later in the Twin Cities after she married.
Marilan was united in marriage to Dwight (Denny)D. Chinnock, Jr. at Bethany Lutheran Church in Rice Lake on October 20th, 1962. They lived in the Twin City area all their married life. They both were active at Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church in Minneapolis, Denny as the Treasurer and Marian as his assistant. She continued in this position after Denny’s death in 1982 until her retirement in 1994.
Marilan moved back to Rice Lake in 1994 and resumed life in her hometown. Travel is something she really enjoyed in her retirement years, as were get-togethers with family and friends. Golf and cross-country skiing were sports she enjoyed as well.
She is survived by her nieces, Jill, Gail and Bonnie; her nephew, Eric Olson; her cousins, John and Judy Dahlgren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Denny and by her brothers, Bernard, Richard, Lyman and Dean.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Bethany Lutheran Church with Pastor Grant Aaseng officiating. Burial will be in River Falls - Greenwood Cemetery following the service.
Skinner Funeral Home of Rice Lake is serving the family.
