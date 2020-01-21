Marie Kamrath, age 89, of Rice Lake, WI, died on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at her home. She was born on March 22, 1930 in Minong, WI to August and Charlotte (Richard) Strenke.
After she graduated from high school she was married to Kenneth Kamrath on June 11, 1955 in Rice Lake.
Marie was a homemaker all of her life and loved taking care of her family. She enjoyed the Green Bay Packers, bird watching, playing cards and Yahtzee. Marie was very active at First Lutheran Church where she was involved in Busy Hands and the altar guild.
She is survived by her children, Jeff (Theresa) Kamrath of Rice Lake, Karen (Joe) Willer of Cameron, Bob (Jane) Kamrath of Rice Lake and Julie (Patrick) Bearden of Rice Lake; 10 grandchild-
ren; 17 great-grandchild-ren; two sisters, Shirley Terril and Rose Thorson; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Kamrath; and a son, Kevin Kamrath.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at First Lutheran Church in Rice Lake, Rev. Fred Buth officiating. Interment will be in Meadow Creek Cemetery in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake and for one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.