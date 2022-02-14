Marie Derkey, age 68, passed away on February 10, 2022, after a decade of declining health. Preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Leone Olson. Survived by her husband, Jim of 39 years who she married in 1982 in a backyard surprise wedding with all their friends and families. And by sons, Adam (Megan) and Josh (Beth) and stepdaughters, Heather (Dan) Miller and Sarah. Also, by siblings, Doris (Gary) Ertel, Carl (Cheryl), Bill (Deb), Bob (Sherrie), Maggie (Ed) Lund, and Claude (Paula), and grandchildren Zach, Brady, Jonathan, Matthew, Amelia, Addison and Mckenna. One of seven siblings born on the family farm in Gays Mills, WI, she always had a love for cows, from her cow-themed bathroom to her annual cow Christmas tree. Marie had a long career in retail management and moved many times for her career between the Twin Cities; Worthington, MN; Woodstock, IL; Rice Lake, WI; Madison, WI; Red Wing, MN; and eventually settled back in Rice Lake in her dream home on Main Street.
A celebration of life will be planned for later this spring in Gays Mills.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.