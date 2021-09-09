Marie A. (Stefl) Sipe, age 98, of Minneapolis, MN, after a long and fulfilling life, passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021 surrounded by family.
She was a loving and kind mother, daughter, sister, and friend. Her passing has left a void in many lives; she will be truly missed.
Born on May 22, 1923, she grew up on a dairy farm outside of Rice Lake, WI, and moved to Minneapolis, MN as a young adult. She married and raised 4 children. Trained as a hairstylist, Marie also worked as a photo finisher and waitress, tirelessly providing the best home and opportunities for her children. She was an accomplished gardener and home cook: canning jams that won ribbons at the MN State Fair, which she loved attending each year, especially to hear polka music and view the animals and crafts. She enjoyed travelling with tour groups to Hawaii and around the U.S., and to visit her family home country: the Czech Republic.
Marie is predeceased by her daughter, Regina Harvat, and is survived by her children: Marie A. Sipe [Sandra Whiteford (deceased), and Kim Whiteford (Katie Palmer)], Elizabeth Sipe [Joseph Bruckner, Theresa Bruckner (Clint Woods), Julia Bruckner Grill (Alex Grill and Zelda Grill), and Alex Bruckner], and Joseph Sipe; and her grandchildren: Marie J. Harvat, Pamela Pfister (Dan Pfister and great grandchildren Quinn, Gibson, and Crosby Pfister), and David Harvat.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Noon at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Haugen, WI, Father Ed Anderson officiating, with interment in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the Funeral Service. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of local arrangements.
