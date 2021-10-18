Margrethe Clark, age 85, of Rice Lake, WI and formerly of Ladysmith, WI passed away peacefully at home with her daughter Anna Lisa Hubbard by her side.
She was born on December 20, 1935, in Arendal, Norway to Sigurd and Borghild Svenningsen (Haugland). Molla immigrated to the United States when she was six months old. Her family resided in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY and Boca Grande, FL. She became a U.S. citizen in 1954.
Molla graduated from Bay Ridge High School in Brooklyn, NY in 1953. She received her registered nursing degree from Norwegian Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing in Brooklyn, NY in 1956. In 1972 she received her certification as a Trauma Nurse from the State of Illinois. Molla continued her education at Mount Scenario College in Ladysmith, WI, receiving her Bachelor of Science degree in 1998.
She was married to Jose Osorio from 1959 until his death in 1966. Her marriage to Hans Haugen was from 1968 to 1990. She married Vern Clark on July 22, 2000 and was by his side until his death in 2019.
Molla worked as a nurse in New York and Illinois. She was a county and regional EMS coordinator for the State of Illinois. She was also a volunteer member of the Cary-Grove, IL Fire Department. After moving to Wisconsin, she helped her husband at the Northwest Mink Ranch in Bruce, WI. She served as Rusk County coroner from 1993 to 2002 when she retired.
She is survived by her daughters, Anna Lisa Hubbard of Rice Lake, WI and Olga (Lawrence) Luepschen of Sebring, FL; two sons, Pedro (Elsa) Tejero of Merida, Mexico and Paul (V.Khadijah) Osorio of Tucson, AZ; granddaughters Akilah, Danaxe, Elsa, Mari, Rebecca and Sara; great-grandchildren, Ruthie and Hannah.
Molla was preceded in death by her husband Vern Clark; parents, Sigurd and Borghild Svenningsen; and an infant son, Erik.
Molla was a gift to all who knew her, she will be remembered fondly by her family and friends for her loving, caring, and funny nature. She enjoyed bingo, cribbage, knitting, volunteering, time with her family and friends, going to church and events in Ladysmith, WI.
A celebration of life for Molla will be held Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at First Church of Christ, 701 Menasha Ave. E. Ladysmith, WI 54848 with Pastor Brian Chitwood officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service with a meal to follow. Interment will be at Ladysmith First Church of Christ Cemetery in Ladysmith.
The Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.