Margie Lenhart age 89, of Birchwood, WI passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Cambridge Assisted Living in Rice Lake surrounded by her family.
She was born on April 4, 1930 in Cannelton, IN. to Everett and Luanne (Ashworth) Litherland. Margie was married to Clarence Lenhart on April 5, 1947 in Cannelton. They farmed in the Birchwood area for many years. She also cleaned homes and on Stouts Island.
She enjoyed gardening, flowers, and family. She never complained about any chore that she had to do.
She is survived by her children, Charles Lenhart of Birchwood, Ernest and Jan Lenhart of Rice Lake & Margie and Joe Haines of Rice Lake; four grandchildren, Jennifer, Jodie, Kelly and Joe; six great grandchildren, Zachary, Beau, Nicole, Zeanna, Taryn and Clayton; two step grandchildren, Natalie and Andrea; a step great-granddaughter, Clara; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Lenhart; her parents, Everett and Luanne Litherland; a sister, Faye; four brothers, Albert, Basil, Lawrence and Cecil.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI, Rev. Susan Oeffler officiating, with interment in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals.
