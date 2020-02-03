Margaret Greschner, 97, of Prairie Farm, passed away Friday, January 31, at Monroe Manor in Barron, where she had lived the past four years. She was born April 15, 1922, in the Town of Prairie Farm to Oscar and Gladys (Pearson) Wold.
Margaret attended Breen Grade School and graduated from Prairie Farm High School, and was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran Church of Arland. She married Gust Greschner on October 5, 1941, in Lindstrom, MN, and they later moved to Margaret’s home farm where they raised their family before retiring from dairy farming in 1979. Gust passed away in 1989, and Margaret soon after moved to the Village of Prairie Farm, where she lived until moving to Monroe Manor.
Besides farming, Margaret worked for many years at Pioneer Nursing Home in Prairie Farm, and later in life she volunteered her time helping residents at Pioneer. She also was a volunteer for the county, driving people to doctor appointments in the area. She was a member of Silver Creek Lutheran Church in rural Clayton and its Ladies Concordia Club, along with teaching Sunday school. She enjoyed the farming life, gardening, canning, baking, cooking and visiting with others.
Margaret was a loving, kind, caring and selfless person who helped everyone she could, and her perseverance and understanding of and belief in God’s love and mercy was an inspiration to everyone she encountered, even in her final days.
Margaret is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Kenneth and Kathryn Greschner of Cumberland and David and Cathleen Greschner of Rice Lake; four grandchildren, Tom (Nicole) Greschner of Brumley, Mo., Eric Greschner of Lafayette, Tenn., Anna (Jeremy) Winningham of Merrill, and Scott Greschner (Stephanie) of Minneapolis; five great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Ed (Gloria) Greschner of Clear Lake; one sister-in-law, Flo Mueller of St. Paul; and her late son, Larry’s special friend, Lonna Smith, of Grand Haven, Mich., and many nieces and nephews.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Gust; a son, Larry; a grandchild, Aaron; her parents, Oscar and Gladys Wold; and three sisters, June (Walt) Zemke, Sylvia (Kenneth) Schmidt, and Nadeane (Rudy) Gruenwald.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 6, at 11:00 a.m. at Silver Creek Lutheran Church in rural Clayton with Rev. Preston Paul officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 til 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 5 at Rausch & Steel Funeral Home in Barron and for one hour prior to services at the church.
The family wishes to thank Monroe Manor staff and all of the Hospice staff for their loving care for Margaret and her family.
Arrangements are being handled by Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron. Online condolences can be made at www.rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.